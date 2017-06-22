Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Shares Soar on Q4 Earnings Beat

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) stock was soaring on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, Barnes & Noble, Inc. reported losses per share of 19 cents. This is an improvement over its losses per share of 42 cents from the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 23 cents for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. reported revenue of $821.22 million in its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is down from its revenue of $876.68 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior. Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $789.41 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating loss reported by Barnes & Noble, Inc. in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was $23.83 million. This is better than its operating loss of $57.96 million that was reported during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. reported a net loss of $13.43 million in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. The book retailer reported a net loss of $30.61 million during the same quarter of the year prior.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. also provided guidance for fiscal 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company says that it is expecting comparable bookstore sales to be down in the low single digits. It also says that it is looking for full year consolidated EBITDA to be roughly $180 million.

BKS stock was up 5% as of Thursday morning, but is down 37% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.