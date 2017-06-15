Dodge Grand Caravan Recall 2017: Chrysler Recalls Minivans Over Airbag

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) announced that it’s issuing a Dodge Grand Caravan recall.

The move affects an older model of the vehicle with airbag issues as the safety devices may deploy inadvertently, potentially causing injuries. All in all, the Dodge Grand Caravan recall affects 300,000 minivans.

Chrysler noted that at least eight “potentially related minor injuries, but no accidents” have taken place as a result of the defect. The company added that the flaw is the result of wiring that may chafe against pieces of steering-wheel trim, resulting in unexpected airbag deployment.

“This may lead to a second short-circuit that is potentially capable of producing inadvertent deployment of the driver-side front air bag,” Chrysler added.

The Dodge Grand Caravan recall affects vehicles from the 2011 and 2012 model years, according to the company. Most of the minivans being recalled are in the U.S. as 209,000 vehicles are being recalled, while another 88,000 will be recalled in Canada.

Chrysler will be notifying customers of the problem in order to let them know how to fix their minivans–a service they will provide for free. Users can get ahead of the problem by calling the Chrysler recall information center at (800) 853-1403.

FCAU stock fell 2.3% on Thursday after the news was unveiled. Company shares have had a positive 2017 so far, posting a 16.8% surge over the course of the current calendar year.