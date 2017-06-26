McDonald’s Delivery Rolls Out in Pittsburgh, Baltimore

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is launching delivery in various cities across the U.S. and around the world.

The company has teamed up with UberEATS to offer McDelivery, which will send your favorite meal from Mickey D’s straight to your doorstep in select markets. Cities stateside that include McDonald’s delivery include the Twin Cities in Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, several Oregon cities (including Portland), Connecticut cities (including Hartford) and more.

The service is also available in several cities around the world, including select locations in the UK and Australia. All you need is a smartphone and an appetite to make McDonald’s delivery a reality.

You download the app on your device, place your order, write down your address, add your payment info (or pay with cash) and voila, a Big Mac shows up. McDonald’s employees don’t begin cooking the food until the app tells them the driver is three minutes from the restaurant.

Burgers and fries are then transported from the nearest McDonald’s location to your doorstep (which will usually be two to three miles from your home if you live in a big city), and they will be inside a special packaging that keeps the heat in.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner items are all available for McDelivery, as well as snacks, desserts and drinks. Expect your sodas and sundaes to remain cold as well.

MCD stock fell 0.5% Monday.