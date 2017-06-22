Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything You Need to Know

The total solar eclipse 2017 is getting closer and closer, and InvestorPlace has everything you need to know about it.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s the lowdown on the total solar eclipse 2017.

The event will take place on Aug. 21, 2017.

A total solar eclipse occurs once every 18 months.

This year’s total solar eclipse will travel across the United States.

This will have going from coast to coast on a path that starts in Oregon and ends in South Carolina.

The direct path of the solar eclipse is called the path of totality and it will be 70 miles wide.

Viewers of the solar eclipse that are in the path of totality will be able to see it for 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The states that the path of totality with travel through are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Viewers that aren’t in the path of totality will only see a partial solar eclipse.

Those that want to view the total solar eclipse will need solar viewing glasses to do so safely.

It is only safe to view a total solar eclipse without the special glasses once the moon has completely covered the sun.

Those that miss out on this year’s total solar eclipse will have to wait until 2024 for the next one to cross the United States.

You can follow this link to learn more about the total solar eclipse 2017. Nasa’s official website for the event also has some detailed maps for the path of totality.