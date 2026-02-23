Trade Deficit Widens, Oil Climbs, Earnings Deliver Mixed Signals

Last Friday, all the major indices closed higher on news of the Supreme Court’s ruling that President Trump lacked the authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act without congressional approval.
However, last week’s rally didn’t carry over into Monday.
Investors grew uncertain about the global trade landscape, especially after Trump announced on Saturday that global baseline tariffs will be raised to 15% from a previously announced 10%.
This kind of uncertainty doesn’t just affect stocks – it can influence trade and the broader economy.
And in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, we talked about why a widening trade deficit forced economists to lower their GDP (gross domestic product) estimates. We also discussed rising oil prices due to escalating tensions in Iran and mixed signals from earnings announcements from Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR).
Why the AI Trade Is Changing
Despite all the headlines, I’m not concerned about the tariff ruling.
Simply put, the credit markets aren’t worried – and when they stay calm, it tells me that this is largely short-term noise.
What has my attention right now is something far more important.
I call it the AI Dislocation.
It’s a moment where expectations, narrative, valuation and real fundamentals collide.
In Stage 1 of the AI boom, capital poured in, and many AI-related stocks kept climbing higher, delivering reliable returns that satisfied investors.
But markets don’t reward an entire theme forever.
Stage 2 is when those easy gains fade, and investors start asking questions. The market begins separating the companies that can truly deliver from those that were simply riding the wave of hype.
That kind of transition can feel uncomfortable, especially for investors who are largely invested in Stage 1 stocks.
If people don’t understand this important shift, they could give back years of gains in a matter of days… and also miss out on one of the biggest investment opportunities of our lifetime.
We’re already seeing this shift play out in real-time.
And I believe February 25 could mark a critical turning point for the AI Dislocation.
In a recent video presentation, I explain why – and how you can position yourself to profit from the aftermath.
I’ll also tell you how you can access my exclusive list of Stage 2 stocks that I believe are best positioned to benefit from this shift.
