Cups of Kindness: Starbucks Teams Up With Lady Gaga on Rainbow Drinks

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and Lady Gaga have joined forces to launch a slate of rainbow drinks that will appeal to those who value the differences within us and our… frozen beverages.

Source: Shutterstock

The coffee chain’s announcement comes right around the time when we honor the LGBTQ community, known as Pride, and celebrated in a number of major U.S. cities, as well as other places around the country.

The move will benefit LGBTQ rights and youth empowerment through Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Fountain. The Starbucks colorful drinks will pass on a message of kindness.

The initiative is called “Cups of Kindness,” which will essentially raise funds for youth programs around the country, spreading kindness, fostering positive environments and offering resources to improve mental health.

“We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect,” said Lady Gaga in a statement to Starbucks. “Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection.”

The coffee chain will donate 25 cents from every drink sold at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada from June 13 to 19. A minimum of $250,000 will be donated by Starbucks.

The beverages include two of the chain’s pink drinks, as well as a blackberry-flavored violet drink and a matcha lemonade (matcha tea with lemonade).

SBUX stock fell 1.8% during regular trading hours Monday.