YouTube TV Launching in 10 More Markets

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) announced that it is rolling out YouTube TV in 10 more markets.

Source: Google

The tech giant’s premium TV-viewing service will come to 10 more major metropolitan areas in the U.S., including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

YouTube TV currently only exists in five major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco-Oakland and Philadelphia. It takes a while for Alphabet to ink deals with individual cities due to the fact that it needs to agree to terms with four big broadcast networks in order to reach the necessary number of TV-viewing outlets to make it worth its customers’ while.

YouTube TV is an alternative to traditional TV-viewing services as it consists of live TV from ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and popular cable networks. It comes with cloud DVR with no storage limits, plus up to six accounts can use it per household.

It will set you back $35 per month, but you are able to access a month of YouTube TV for free as a trial period. You will also be able to watch plenty of live content, including breaking news and live sporting events from ESPN and its various subsidiaries.

Other alternative TV services such as PlayStation TV are set to launch soon.

GOOG stock is up 0.7% Friday, while GOOGL shares rose 0.9%.