Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Previews New Emoji

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a preview of new emoji. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Emoji: AAPLis showing off some of the new emoji that will be coming out soon. The new emoji were shown off by the company in celebration of World Emoji Day, which is today. The emoji will be coming to iOS, macOS and watchOS later in 2017. The preview shows off 12 of the new emoji that owners of AAPL’s devices will be able to start using in the near future. Users can change the gender and skin colors of some of the new emoji.

iPhone Delays: A new rumor claims that all of Apple’s 2017 smartphones won’t come out on time, reports 9to5Mac. According to the rumor, the company has yet to start mass production on any of the devices. It claims that the updates to the iPhone 7 line will start in August, which is one month behind AAPL’s normal schedule. It also says that the iPhone 8 may not launch until November. Previous rumors have claimed that the iPhone 8 would face a delay, but the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus were expected to come out in September.

Leasing Equipment: Rumor has it that Apple is leasing equipment to speed up production of the iPhone 8, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that the tech company is leasing equipment for production of the circuit board that will go into the iPhone 8. AAPL won’t be using the equipment itself, but will instead be providing it to suppliers to help along production of its next-generation smartphone. The company reportedly bought the equipment after one of its suppliers canceled on it.