A Clear Path to $150K

The GENIUS Act moves forward… is Altcoin Season starting?… seasonality suggests choppy conditions are coming… an update on NioCorp from Jonathan Rose
House Republicans finally pushed through a series of important crypto bills last night.
The legislation, part of what had been dubbed “Crypto Week,” was expected to move forward smoothly. But in a surprise setback Tuesday, the legislation stalled after Republican hardliners organized opposition.
The stalled package included:
- The GENIUS Act, aimed at regulating stablecoins (which previously passed the Senate with some bipartisan support)
- The CLARITY Act, designed to delineate whether crypto assets fall under the SEC or CFTC’s oversight
- A proposal to block the Fed from launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC)
But late last night, House Republicans were able to get the votes.
Here’s Axios:
The House voted late Wednesday to take up a bill establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers, after a record-breaking session that involved intense negotiations to quell a rebellion from hardliners…
The vote puts the GENIUS Act on a glide path to Trump’s desk this week for his signature.
Meanwhile, the CLARITY Act could see a vote this afternoon, though it might get pushed to early next week. If it’s passed, it will head to the Senate.
The third bill, which would stop the Federal Reserve from issuing its own digital currency, is expected to pass. If so, it will also go to the Senate.
Why the crypto sector could jump in the coming weeks
As I write Thursday, Bitcoin trades at nearly $120,000 after having briefly traded above $123,000 earlier this week.
Our crypto expert Luke Lango believes we’ve begun Bitcoin’s next leg higher as we look ahead toward the end of the year.
From last Saturday’s Crypto Investor Network update:
The crypto market just served up one of its most bullish weeks of 2025 — and we’re not exaggerating when we say this could be the start of something big. Like Bitcoin-$150K kind of big…
Our linear regression model, which has closely tracked Bitcoin’s 2023–2025 price action, suggests a path to $150,000–$200,000 over the next few months.
And with BTC now breaking out to new highs, that model is flashing green.
But it’s not just Bitcoin this time around. Luke writes that altcoins are finally showing signs of life.
Last week, Luke’s proprietary Altcoin 15 Index, which tracks the performance of 15 high-potential alts, finally gained ground versus Bitcoin. It wasn’t a huge reversal. But it was something – and it hints at the long-awaited start of “Altcoin Season” (when altcoin gains finally outpace those of Bitcoin).
Back to Luke:
Technicals suggest [our altcoin index is] building energy for a breakout of its own — and we still believe the next 6–12 months will be dominated by altcoin catch-up rallies.
In fact, some of the best risk/reward setups in crypto today are in high-quality altcoins that haven’t yet hit new highs — but will once the money starts to rotate more aggressively out of BTC.
If you’re an altcoin investor, take note – it’s looking like we’re in the “runners, take your mark” stage of the crypto cycle.
But not so much for the stock market…
Seasonality suggests we should prepare for choppier trading conditions
Yesterday’s Digest featured the latest installment of our series on trading as we profiled pattern trading – specifically, seasonal trading.
We highlighted a seasonal trading tool from Keith Kaplan, CEO of our corporate partner TradeSmith. It identifies the exact days to buy and sell a stock based on its unique, historical patterns.
Here’s Keith with more:
Our algorithm runs 50,000 tests a day to analyze every stock in the major indexes and zero in on the ones with the strongest seasonality trends…
Some stocks trade so consistently—rising or falling during specific windows, year after year—that you can map out a year’s worth of great trades.
We offered you the opportunity to test drive the seasonality tool for yourself – you can access it after registering to attend a webinar that Keith is holding next Tuesday, July 22 at 10 a.m., where he’ll walk through all its features, helping attendees understand how best to use it.
We left off yesterday noting that the seasonality tool was flagging volatility on the horizon. Let’s pick back up to fill in some details, then discuss the action steps in your own portfolio.
Blue skies until July 28th
According to the seasonality tool, we’re in a bullish time of year. Over the past 15 years, the stretch from June 28 through July 28 has averaged a 3.35% gain.
This year, we’re tracking that pattern nicely. As I write, the S&P is up 2.14% since June 27 (June 28 was a Saturday this year).
So, here’s where we stand: if you’re a short-term term trader, historical seasonal patterns are in your favor for about another week and a half. But that’s when things change…
The seasonality tool is flashing a cautionary yellow starting just days later, when history suggests we’re in for a pullback.
Over the subsequent three months, the S&P has averaged negative returns over half the time. The average three-month performance clocked in at -1.81%.
It turns out, this seasonal shift in the market played into the timing of Keith’s webinar next week.
From Keith:
The date of my seasonality webinar next Tuesday, July 22 isn’t random.
I want to get ahead of a major market inflection point our tool says will hit on July 30.
I’m not talking about a crash or a bear market. But it is a market regime shift.
The takeaway isn’t “get out of the market,” but we do need to alter our strategy and expectations.
Specifically, between now and July 28th, consider rotating your short-term trading gains into your high-conviction buy-and-hold positions. If you keep any trades open as we get into August, ride them as long as you can, but be ready to pivot if/when seasonal headwinds roll in.
Keep in mind, you can trade those prospective headwinds too. With the seasonality tool, you have the data to bet on pullbacks just as easily as surges.
And again, this isn’t guesswork, you’re basing your positioning on repeatable patterns gleaned from historical data.
If you want to focus your trades only on prospective upside winners, Keith and Louis have you covered
It turns out that legendary investor Louis Navellier is a big fan of this seasonality tool.
He’ll be joining Keith next Tuesday to discuss a strategy they call the “Navellier Edge.” There are two fundamental criteria:
- It must earn an “A” and “B” gradings from Louis’ Stock Grader Tool
- It must be considered “Optimal” by the seasonality tool (this means: the accuracy rate is 80% or greater… the average pattern return is 4% or greater… and the annualized return is 20% or greater)
With Navellier Edge, you’re combining Louis’ fundamental strength with Keith’s seasonal/technical strength.
You’ll hear more about this next Tuesday July 22 at 10 a.m.
And remember, when you register for the event by clicking here, you’ll get access to the seasonality tool. We encourage you to take it for a spin to see what it says about the stocks in your own portfolio.
Finally, a quick note from Jonathan Rose
In yesterday’s Digest, we highlighted Jonathan’s recent 700% winner on MP Materials, a rare earth element play that’s been surging over the last week.
With his permission, we spotlighted a new rare earth element trade from Jonathan – NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB).
Now, NB is pulling back. So, this morning, Jonathan sent me a note explaining what’s happening:
NB is raising money – that’s why she’s down. This is very common for small speculative stocks.
For example, we are long QXO and they’ve issued stock twice. It’s a way of raising money so small companies can multiply.
Jonathan included a chart of QXO in which he highlighted its raise-related pullbacks in May and June, and yet, today, the stock isn’t far below its June peak.
Jonathan’s takeaway?
This is very common and expected.
We’ll keep you updated on all these stories here in the Digest.
