Looking for the Next Nvidia Stock? Start Here

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Editor’s Note: By the time a stock feels “safe” to buy, the biggest gains are usually gone.
That’s one of the biggest lessons from Nvidia’s historic run.
Back in 2019, before AI dominated headlines, Nvidia was still just another underfollowed growth stock to most of Wall Street. But Louis Navellier’s system was already flagging the company’s accelerating fundamentals and rising institutional demand.
Today, Louis shares how his system identified the trade early enough to generate gains of more than 5,000% for some investors… and why he believes another group of potential breakout stocks is emerging right now.
He just shared all his insight at his Fed Shock event — including the names of 53 small caps that could be ready to run. Catch the replay to get those details.
Here’s Louis…
Imagine making 5,000% on a stock.
I’ll give you a moment with that number.
In real terms, a $10,000 investment becomes $500,000. A $20,000 investment becomes $1 million. A $50,000 investment — money that might otherwise be sitting in a savings account earning almost nothing — becomes $2.5 million.
Now, think of what you could do with that.
Pay off the house. Wipe out your kids’ student loans. Retire a few years early. Take the trip you’ve been putting off for a decade. Set up the grandkids with a heck of a graduation present.
Whatever it is that would change your life, or the lives of the people around you, that number could do it.
Sound impossible? I understand why you might think so.
But I want to introduce you to some people for whom it wasn’t.
See, last week, we crossed the 5,000% mark with one of my Growth Investor recommendations.
The stock? Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).
It was a big deal, so when I sent the news to my subscribers, I asked them to write in and share what the ride had meant for them.
I was blown away by the responses. What they told me reminded me why I do this.
So, in this piece, I want to share a few of their stories. I’ll tell you how this recommendation came about, what I think happens next with NVIDIA – and, most importantly, what to do next.
Then, I’ll wrap things up by telling you why I believe the next generation of stories like these is already taking shape. That’s one of the reasons I hosted my 10X Fed Shock event earlier this week. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the replay yet, I think what I’m about to share will make you want to.
How Nvidia Stock Created Life-Changing Gains
“NVDA has made me wealthy — some people call it rich. I am sitting on over $2.1 million in unrealized gains on a basis of $42,000. But it’s better than that. I’ve been a Navellier subscriber since the 1990s, and it’s that which has really made me wealthy. Louis’s recommendations have done that for me. Hands down the best ROI of any investment product or manager I’ve ever seen or used. When I started investing with Louis, my trade size was $1,000. It grew to $5,000, then $10,000, $25,000, $50,000 and now $100,000 as I reinvest my gains.”
— Jeff S.
“Louie, I can’t thank you enough for your recommendation of NVDA. I invested about $9,000 a few years ago and now it is worth about $340,000. I worked in a factory for over 40 years and never made over $35,000 a year. Thanks to you, I learned how to save and invest. We have gone on trips, given money to charity, and given shares to family for Christmas and other occasions. We are now worth over $3,000,000. The system works every time if you just stick to it and don’t quit when there is a correction.”
— Tom S.
“I’ve been following your Growth Investor advice for many years and recently upgraded to Omnia member. I purchased NVDA in June 2019 on your advice for $3.73 and added to it at $7.34 in February 2020. What a fantastic win. But my portfolio looked terribly unbalanced at this point. It occurred to me to gift each of my four nephews and nieces 100 shares of NVDA. Thanks to you, I’ve become their Favorite Aunt. For a couple of them, it was their first exposure to owning stocks. I hope I’ve opened their eyes to new possibilities for building wealth.”
— Sue M.
Stock Grader Found Nvidia Before the AI Boom
Oddly, Nvidia started out as what I’d call a “story stock” for me. I originally recommended it in May 2016 after visiting my son at Stanford. The school debuted a self-driving race car named Shelley, built using chips from a company most investors hadn’t paid much attention to yet. The name on those chips was Nvidia.
I’ll be transparent with you. I sold the stock after locking in a solid gain. At the time, it felt like the right call.
But I re-added it to our Buy List over at Growth Investor in May 2019. Back then, the AI buildout we’re living through today was not on anyone’s radar. But my Stock Grader system flagged it the way it flags every stock: strong earnings revisions, phenomenal surprise history, accelerating sales.
The model doesn’t care about stories. It cares about numbers. And Nvidia’s numbers were extraordinary.
They still are.
Why Nvidia Stock Still Scores Strong Today
I want to be honest with you. I’ve been at this for nearly 50 years, and I’ve never seen anything quite like this. Not in terms of speed or scale. Not in terms of how completely one company has become the backbone of a technological revolution that is still, by my estimation, in the early innings.
Jensen Huang’s team recently reported sales up over 100% year over year. Again. The order backlog keeps growing. The data center business keeps expanding. Every major hyperscaler on Earth is lining up to buy more Nvidia silicon. And the replacement cycle for Blackwell chips hasn’t even started in earnest.
So what do we do now?
We hold.
I know that might sound anticlimactic after a 5,000% gain. But when a stock scores this high in my fundamental model, when the earnings revisions keep moving in the right direction and the order backlog keeps getting bigger, I don’t look for the exit. I keep my head down and I stick with it.
What’s clear to me is that Nvidia isn’t resting on its success. The company has plans for robotics, self-driving, quantum computing, and more.
Add it all up, and I believe NVDA will hit $300 per share by the end of 2026 and $500 per share by the end of the decade.
To put it simply: this is a stock that could make you rich, folks. If it hasn’t already.
The Secret to Finding the Next Nvidia Stock
I’m not sharing these stories to brag.
I’m sharing them because I want you to understand something important about how wealth like this actually gets built.
Nvidia was not a household name when I recommended it. It’s easy to forget that, because today everyone, everywhere in the financial media talks about it… all the time.
But back in 2019, only video game enthusiasts knew about Nvidia chips for their superior graphics. It was just a smaller company doing some interesting stuff.
But it showed up in my Stock Grader system with exactly the right combination of signals: strong and improving fundamentals… and institutional money beginning to move in quietly ahead of the headlines.
That’s it. That’s the whole secret.
The next Nvidia won’t announce itself either. It won’t be a name you already know. It won’t be a stock your neighbor is talking about at a barbecue.
By the time a company reaches the kind of size and visibility that makes it feel “safe” to buy, the window for the biggest gains has usually already begun to close.
The investors who built the kind of wealth you just read about got there by being early.
Not reckless. Not speculative. Early. Positioned before the crowd figured it out.
And here’s the thing about being early. You can’t do it by gut feel or by following the news.
You need a machine that is scanning thousands of stocks every single week, looking for the specific combination of signals that tend to show up before the price starts to take off.
That’s what Stock Grader does. That’s what it did with Nvidia. And that’s what it’s doing right now…
53 Stocks Flashing Early Winner Signals
Right now, my system has flagged 53 stocks showing those same early signals. Strong fundamentals. Building institutional buying pressure. Consistent top rankings month after month.
Most of them are names you’ve probably never heard of. They’re too small for the big Wall Street funds to touch. But they’re not too small for my system, and they’re not too small for you.
Small-cap stocks – like the ones I recommend in my Breakthrough Stocks service – are already on fire. The Russell 2000 is up 38% over the past year. And I believe we are at the beginning of a sustained tailwind for exactly this corner of the market.
I lay out the full case in my new 10X Fed Shock video. And I include my highest-conviction picks from that list.
If you haven’t watched the replay yet, I’d encourage you to do it today.
The next group of winners is already showing up in my system. If even one of these stocks does a fraction of what Nvidia has done, the stories that come out of it could look a lot like the ones you just read.