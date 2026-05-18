This AI Stock Has Even Faster Growth Than NVIDIA

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This week is all about Wednesday.
That’s when the grand finale of earnings season will take place.
Of course, that’s when NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will announce its first-quarter results.
Personally, I’m expecting fireworks.
The analyst community is expecting another blowout quarter, with earnings estimates revised higher in the past three months. First-quarter earnings are now forecast to surge 119.8% year-over-year to $1.78 per share.
Wall Street will also be keen to hear about the progress on the rollout of the Vera Rubin platform – which is NVIDIA’s latest GPU chip.
Now, many of you are big fans of NVIDIA, like I am.
And why wouldn’t we be? This is a stock that has guided my subscribers and I to gains of over 5,000%.
This is a stock that should continue to make us rich. The company has some big things in the works, and I expect it to continue to dominate the AI space for the foreseeable future.
But what if I told you that there is an AI stock that has even more stunning sales and earnings than NVIDIA?
I’ll share what that stock is in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, including why investors believe it could outperform NVIDIA. Believe it or not, President Trump just bought it, too.
In fact, we’ll discuss how he just gave a big vote of confidence to many of our fundamentally superior stocks. Plus, we get into the exploding AI infrastructure demand and last week’s inflation data.
Click the image below to watch now.
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Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
Could the Next NVIDIA Already Be Emerging?
Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m a big fan of NVIDIA, and I don’t plan on selling it any time soon.
But here’s the thing…
Whether you were early or not on NVIDIA, the good news is that the next big winner is always right around the corner. So, you should always be on the lookout for the next NVIDIA.
The trouble is, the next market leaders probably aren’t household names yet.
And that’s why you need a proven system like Stock Grader, which screens more than 6,000 stocks to identify the ones with the best fundamentals, backed by growing buying pressure.
And right now, Stock Grader is telling me that the next big winners could be on what I’m calling my “Exclusion List.”
This is a list of 53 companies currently earning some of the strongest grades in my system.
Currently, they’re too small for most of the “whales” on the market – the big institutions and hedge funds.
But that’s your advantage.
Some of the companies on my Exclusion List are tied to AI. Others are benefiting from entirely different trends. But all 53 are companies you should be paying close attention to right now.
In my latest presentation, I explain everything you need to know about these stocks, including the one major catalyst that could power them even higher over the next few months.
I encourage you to watch it soon, because this presentation will be taken down this Wednesday at midnight.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)