Friday Apple Rumors: Qualcomm Seeks iPhone Ban in U.S.

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) trying to ban iPhone sales in the U.S. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone Ban: Qualcomm is hoping to ban sales of the iPhone in the United States, reports MacRumors. The company is hoping to block sales of the iPhone in the U.S. as part of its war against Apple. The whole deal has to do with a patent infringement case concerning the chips in the devices. The move also has it seeking to block sales of some iPad devices as well. AAPL argues that it tried to negotiate with QCOM before the lawsuits began, but an agreement couldn’t be reached.

Bug Bounty: A report claims that Apple’s bug bounty program doesn’t pay enough, AppleInsider notes. According to this report, members of the bug bounty program haven’t turned in a single claim to AAPL. This is due to the low offers made by the company. Rather than turning the bug into the company, it is more profitable to sell the bug on the gray market. The max payment that the tech company hands out for bugs is $200,000, which is far below what other companies will pay for the bugs.

iPhone 8 Render: Yet another render of the iPhone 8 has shown up online, reports BGR. The new render shows off a device that likely won’t be the final version of the upcoming smartphone. It has bezel around the top and bottom of the display and it surrounds the front-facing camera. There is also a circular cutout on the back for the Touch ID sensor. Recent rumors claim that Touch ID may not even be a part of the new device.