Sabrett Hot Dog Recall Issued Over Possible Bone Fragments

A Sabrett hot dog recall has been issued over the possibility of there being bone fragments in some of the products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that more than 7 million pounds of the product has been recalled. Marathon Enterprises Inc. — which makes the Sabrett hot dogs — will have to eat the loss.

Beef and pork hot dogs are affected by the recall, which were sold between March 17 and July 4. The USDA said that the product includes the label “EST. 8854” inside the mark of inspection.

The presence of small pieces of bone in some of the sausages even caused a minor oral injury to one consumer. Customers who bought the product should return the hot dogs to the store they bought it from or throw them out.

So far, there have been no other reports of injuries related to Sabrett hot dogs contaminated with bone fragments. The hot dogs were sold all around the U.S. to retailers and institutions.

“As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, Sabrett takes its responsibility to provide safe foods very seriously with a robust internal food safety program,” Marathon said in a statement posted on its website. “Sabrett deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this has caused its loyal customers.”

New York City consumers should be especially wary as many of the hot dogs sold by street vendors are Sabrett brand.