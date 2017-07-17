Twitter Inc (TWTR) in Talks for Streaming Rights to PGA Championship

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) is in talks to stream the U.S. PGA Championship, one of the four “major” tournaments of golf over the course of the year.

Source: Shutterstock

The social media site has already inked deals with the professional golf association before, streaming at least 31 tournaments in the past. However, Twitter has been unable to stream one of the sport’s major tournaments as of yet.

Sky used to have exclusive broadcasting rights to the event, but the network has lost this exclusivity, opening the doors for other venues of streaming. Twitter has streamed a number of sporting events in a bid to become more profitable.

Sky has had exclusive rights to broadcast all four PGA majors over the last decade or so. Garnering the rights to stream the PGA Championship for Twitter would signal a shift towards digital realms of watching sports that could upset the status quo.

Jeff Price, chief commercial officer of PGA of America, said the association had a good partnership with Sky, but the channel will no longer broadcast the event exclusively.

“It was a multiyear deal that was up,” he said. “Ultimately one of the key things for us is scale of distribution and obviously with all the new platforms that consumers are engaging with, we want to make sure we reach all of them.”

TWTR stock grew 1.9% Monday.