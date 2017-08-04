4K Apple TV Launching Along With iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3

It seems that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is intending to release a 4K Apple TV in the near future, with the intention of launching an assault on the living room. The Californian mega-corporation believes that it can become the major player in front rooms across the world, and intends to do this with a new set-top box that delivers 4K resolution.

4K Apple TV highlights

Aside from this increased screen resolution over previous Apple TV releases, the 4K Apple TV box will also have the ability to highlight live television content such as news and sport events. Sources close to Apple suggest that the new television product will launch alongside the iPhone 8 and next-generation Apple Watch at an event in September.

Bloomberg is already leading on the matter, and suggests that the 4K Apple TV will feature a faster processor, which will deliver 4K content rapidly. The financial publication cited sources close to the Cupertino-based company, who have naturally chosen to remain anonymous.

With the release date and apparent pricing of the iPhone 8 also having been leaked recently, it seems that Apple’s September extravaganza is really beginning to take shape. The iPhone 8 is expected to be particularly special this year, with Apple releasing a revolutionary redesign of the iconic smartphone in order to acknowledge its tenth anniversary.

4K mainstream

4K resolution delivers twice the viewing quality of 1080p high-definition video, and is becoming an increasingly mainstream part of the consumer electronics landscape. Netflix was one of the first sources of 4K content, but now television stations and video game console manufacturers are also coming on board with the technology.

According to rumors emanating from the 4K Apple TV leak, the consumer electronics giant is also currently working on an updated version of its TV app. This software first hit the public domain back in 2016, but Apple intends to release a version capable of aggregating programming from apps that deliver live streaming. This will obviously hugely increase the amount of content available on Apple TV.

