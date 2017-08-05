5 Top Stocks for an Activist-Investor Attack

Activist activity is heating up — and these investors are becoming increasingly bloodthirsty. Over recent months, we are seeing a sizeable increase in both the number and size of companies targeted by activists. In fact, in the first five months of 2017 activists started nine campaigns targeting top management, the fastest pace on record, according to FactSet. Activists take stakes and push for big changes or takeovers to boost share prices.

As a result, prices can spike simply on news of activist involvement. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares rose by almost 5% in February after Dow Jones revealed that activist investor Carl Icahn had a stake and saw the drugmaker as a potential takeover target.

In April shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) rose nearly 10% after Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners disclosed a large WFM stake. Jana then made millions by swiftly selling its WFM shares after the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) takeover.

So where will activist investors pounce next? TipRanks covers over 200 hedge fund managers and 5,000 stocks. From this extensive database, we swoop in and look at five stocks attracting activist attention right now.

