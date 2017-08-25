New Amazon Ohio Facility to Create 2,000+ Jobs

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is planning to open a new fulfillment center in Ohio.

The new Amazon Ohio fulfillment center will add more than 2,000 full-time jobs to the state. The facility will be coming to North Randall and will take advantage of a mall that is no longer in use. This will have it taking up 855,000 square feet.

Amazon says that the new fulfillment center in Ohio will have a focus on smaller items that customers order online. This includes electronics, books and toys. Full-time employees at the facility will get benefits starting on their first day of work.

Amazon also points out that workers at the facility will have the opportunity to work with Amazon Robotics. On top of this, the company also covers 95% of tuition for employees that go to school for in-demand careers. Even if those jobs aren’t connected to AMZN.

“Words cannot begin to express what Amazon’s commitment to the development of its fulfillment center means for the Village of North Randall,” Mayor David Smith said in a statement. “This is a generational project that not only redefines the future of our community but the future of more than 2,000 Cuyahoga County residents who will be employed at the facility.”

This isn’t the only fulfillment center that Amazon operates in Ohio. The online retailer has two other locations in the state. These two locations are responsible for employing roughly 4,500 workers. They are located in the cities of Etna and Obetz.

AMZN stock was down slightly as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.