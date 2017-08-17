Crackdown 3: 5 Things to Know About the Release Date Delay

Crackdown 3, the upcoming game for Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox One, has been delayed.

Source: Microsoft

Here are a few things to now about the Crackdown 3 delay.

Microsoft is moving all of the game’s content, including the campaign, co-op and Wrecking Zone to Spring 2018.

The reason for the delay is to finish polishing the game before its release.

Shannon Loftis, the GM of Microsoft Studios Publishing, says the game is “super ambitious” and the studio wants to make sure that it “delivers.”

Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox, says that the decision is disappointing.

However, he notes that the company wants the game to reach the “level of quality the fans deserve.”

Here are some reactions to the Crackdown 3 delay from fans on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

“I don’t like to be an asshole but People on Xbox community need to calm the fuck down on the Crackdown 3 delay it’s not the end of the world.”

“The Crackdown 3 delay is not really a big deal in terms of the game. What is concerning is Microsoft’s 1st party in general.”

“The Crackdown 3 delay just reinforces the need for companies like Microsoft and Sony to stop promising release windows unless it went gold.”

“Crackdown 3 delay isn’t a terrible thing, the seemingly lack of direction for the first party Xbox studios is concerning.”

“Crackdown 3 delayed to 2018. I’m supposed to buy a $500 system to replay Halo 5 and Gears 4 in 4k? Delay the X as well at this point.”

“Since @crackdown 3 is delayed till 2018 I guess I have to delay my purchase of @xbox one X till 2018 as well :(“

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.