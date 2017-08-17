Crackdown 3: 5 Things to Know About the Release Date Delay

Crackdown 3, the upcoming game for Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox One, has been delayed.
Here are a few things to now about the Crackdown 3 delay.
- Microsoft is moving all of the game’s content, including the campaign, co-op and Wrecking Zone to Spring 2018.
- The reason for the delay is to finish polishing the game before its release.
- Shannon Loftis, the GM of Microsoft Studios Publishing, says the game is “super ambitious” and the studio wants to make sure that it “delivers.”
- Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox, says that the decision is disappointing.
- However, he notes that the company wants the game to reach the “level of quality the fans deserve.”
Here are some reactions to the Crackdown 3 delay from fans on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).
- “I don’t like to be an asshole but People on Xbox community need to calm the fuck down on the Crackdown 3 delay it’s not the end of the world.”
- “The Crackdown 3 delay is not really a big deal in terms of the game. What is concerning is Microsoft’s 1st party in general.”
- “The Crackdown 3 delay just reinforces the need for companies like Microsoft and Sony to stop promising release windows unless it went gold.”
- “Crackdown 3 delay isn’t a terrible thing, the seemingly lack of direction for the first party Xbox studios is concerning.”
- “Crackdown 3 delayed to 2018. I’m supposed to buy a $500 system to replay Halo 5 and Gears 4 in 4k? Delay the X as well at this point.”
- “Since @crackdown 3 is delayed till 2018 I guess I have to delay my purchase of @xbox one X till 2018 as well :(“
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.