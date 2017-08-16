Daniel Craig to Star in 25th James Bond Film

Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond for the 25th film in the series.

Daniel Craig made the announcement that he will portray secret agent James Bond in the upcoming film in an interview with Stephen Colbert. During the interview, he said that he always wanted to return to the character, despite saying he wouldn’t do another Bond film after 2015’s Spectre.

The actor said that he just needed a break from the James Bond role for a short time. However, he does believe that the upcoming film will be his last time playing Agent 007. Daniel Craig is hoping to “go out on a high note,” with this film.

Daniel Craig also apologized for previous interviews where he wouldn’t confirm that he was returning to the role of James Bond. News that he was coming back for the upcoming 25th film in the series was leaked in July 2017, reports Rolling Stone.

News that Daniel Craig is returning as James Bond was also confirmed by the series official Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) account. The page Retweeted the interview that the actor had with Colbert.

The 25th entry in the James Bond film series doesn’t yet have a title. However, it currently has a release date of Nov. 8, 2019.

You can see Daniel Craig’s announcement that he is returning as Bond in the video below.

