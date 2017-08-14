Warning: Spying Malware in Thousands of Apps on Google Play Store

A spying malware has been discovered in Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Play Store.

The malware is called SonicSpy and it can do a number of things, including recording audio, taking pictures through the camera, make outbound calls, send text messages and access call logs and Wi-Fi access points data.

Researches discovered SonicSpy in thousands of apps in the Google Play Store, and it can perform at least 73 different commands, allowing hackers to use your device from afar using a command and control server, according to Michael Flossman, security analyst at Lookout.

“Once successfully on the device, it provides the victim the advertised messaging functionality while simultaneously stealing data, building a false sense of trust with the victim,” Flossman added.

The version of SonicSpy found on the Google Play Store is called Soniac and it was touted as a messaging app. While it does offer messaging capabilities, the app also has malicious software that can take over your phone.

“This kind of functionality should be highly concerning to any party accessing sensitive information through mobile devices, including enterprises,” said Flossman.

When SonicSpy is first launched, the launcher icon will be removed to hide itself from the victim. It then establishes a connection to C2 infrastructure and attempts to install its own custom version of Telegram that’s stored in the res/raw directory and called su.apk.

