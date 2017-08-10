5 Hot Tech Stocks From the Street’s Best Analysts

The tech sector is one of the strongest sectors in the market right now. Indeed, a recent Goldman Sachs report told investors that the best sectors to invest in right now are tech and financial. Strategist David Kostin wrote “Put simply, growth will drive technology share prices higher.” The strategist calculates that the tech sector will increase sales by 9% in 2017 and 7% in 2018. This “far exceeds the rest of the market.”

So, bearing this in mind, we decided to look for some top tech ideas. We turned to the TipRanks’ powerful stock screener which is a great source of investment inspiration. The screener allows investors to filter tickers according to a range of unique options, including Best Analyst Consensus. This option only selects stocks which have the seal of approval from the best analysts with the highest success rate and average return.

You can then see from the results both the analyst consensus and the average analyst price target for each stock. So let’s dive in and take a closer look at five stocks you should know now:

Next Page