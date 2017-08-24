Ulta Beauty's slide continues Thursday despite Q2 beat >>> READ MORE
Kmart Stores Closing List 2017: 28 (MORE) Locations Announced

Parent company Sears has been struggling to bring shoppers in

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Kmart — owned by Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) — is closing more stores, the company announced Thursday.

Kmart Stores ClosingThe retailer unveiled that it will be shutting down 28 more of its stores as its parent company continues to struggle. Its been a tough financial climate for brick-and-mortar locations as profits continue to dip and more consumers are doing their shopping online.

The move will affect a number of Kmart’s stores as these will shutter their doors in mid-Novembers. The only one that will remain open temporarily is its North Miami Beach location, which will close down in mid-December.

These closures are happening before Black Friday and Christmas, so it would be wise to check out what Kmart will be selling before these dates as the company will begin liquidation sales of store inventory on Aug. 31.

Here are the locations that will close in mid-November:

Arizona

  • 1445 S Power Road Mesa AZ

California

  • 23222 W Valencia Blvd Valencia CA
  • 10500 Wichlow Way Jackson / Martell CA
  • 10400 Rosecrans Bellflower CA
  • 16968 Main Street Hesperia CA

Colorado

  • 15200 E Colfax Avenue Aurora CO
  • 200 W Belleview Englewood CO

Connecticut

  • 100 Main Street North Southbury CT

Florida

  • 900 N Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach FL

Georgia

  • 5590 Mableton Pkwy Mableton GA

Illinois

  • 4101 W 95Th St Oaklawn IL
  • 7230 Westfield Plaza Dr Belleville IL
  • 265 S Illinois Rte 83 Elmhurst IL

Kansas

  • 1740 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS

Michigan

  • 7601 23 Mile Road Utica / Shelby Township MI
  • 4001 N Euclid Avenue Bay City MI
  • 545 West Sanilac Sandusky MI

New Jersey 

  • 401 Route 38 Moorestown NJ
  • 808 Route 46 Parsippany NJ

New York

  • 810 Paul Road Rochester (Chili) NY
  • 10 Cobblestone Court Drive Victor NY
  • 374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32 Vails Gate (New Windsor) NY

Ohio

  • 2600 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH

Oregon

  • 2470 Mission Se Salem OR

Pennsylvania

  • 2620 Moreland Road Willow Grove PA
  • 4701 Tilghman Street Allentown PA

Rhode Island

  • 296 Garfield Ave Cranston RI

South Carolina

  • 1610 Church St Conway SC

SHLD stock fell 1.3% Thursday

