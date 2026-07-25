How One Pre-IPO Roblox Bet Built a $68 Million Roth IRA

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Open an IRA statement in America and you will typically find one number: $268,300. That’s the average balance held in individual retirement accounts nationwide. It’s the accumulated result of decades of paycheck deductions, employer matches, and modest market gains.
Now picture a second statement. Same government-created account. Same annual contribution limits. Same rules on paper.
Only this IRA holds $68 million.
It belongs to Gregory Baszucki. The gap of more than 250 times between his balance and the average American’s is not a rounding error…
Do the math on that for a moment. If the average retirement saver’s account were a single step on a staircase, Baszucki’s account would be standing on a ledge nearly the height of a 60-story building above it.
And here’s the part that should stop you dead in your tracks: Baszucki could not have gotten to $68 million by saving alone.
IRA contribution limits are strict by design, allowing a few thousand dollars a year, with no exceptions and no workarounds. At that pace, even a lifetime of maximum contributions, compounded at extraordinary market returns, could never approach eight figures.
The math simply does not permit it.
Which means the $68 million wasn’t built one paycheck at a time. Something else happened inside that account — something that allowed it to grow in value by a magnitude no salary could ever match.
Washington has now taken notice.
The New Proposal to Cap Mega Retirement Accounts Above $10 Million
Two senior members of Congress introduced legislation on July 22 aimed at capping balances like this one.
The proposal would require certain high-income taxpayers to begin withdrawing money once their tax-preferred retirement balances exceeded $10 million. It would also prohibit additional IRA contributions when an individual’s combined retirement balances were above that level in the prior year.
According to data released with the proposal, just 208 Americans held a combined $85.1 billion in tax-sheltered retirement accounts at the end of 2024. Their average balance was an astonishing $409 million.
The proposal has only been introduced. It is not yet law, yet the message from its sponsors could not be clearer:
They do not want more people building eight- and nine-figure fortunes inside retirement accounts. From their perspective, retirement incentives were created to help ordinary workers prepare for old age – not necessarily to shelter dynastic fortunes from taxes.
Politicians see Gregory Baszucki’s $68 million account and ask: How do we stop another account from getting this large?
But a cap on the container does nothing to answer the more interesting question…
I see the same number and ask: How did he get the opportunity to build it in the first place – and why were most Americans never given the same chance?
Because the Roth IRA did not create this fortune.
The asset inside it did.
The Fortune Began Before RBLX Had a Ticker
Gregory Baszucki did not build this account by discovering a secret savings account paying 10,000% interest.
And he certainly did not contribute $68 million from his paycheck. Annual IRA contribution limits would make that impossible.
His retirement account acquired an enormous stake in Roblox while Roblox was still an off-market company.
Roblox’s original registration filing showed 2,030,000 shares held by PENSCO Trust Company as custodian for the Greg Baszucki IRA.
That was before most people could open a brokerage account, type in “RBLX,” and buy a single share.
Years later, Roblox’s 2026 proxy statement still listed approximately 1.32 million shares inside his Roth IRA.
In other words, by the time Wall Street gave the public a ticker symbol, Gregory Baszucki had already run most of the race.
The public saw an exciting new stock. Baszucki saw liquidity for an asset his account had owned before the public was invited in. And that difference – between buying before the ticker and buying after it – is the heart of this entire story.
Gregory Was Already Inside the Room
Clearly, Gregory Baszucki was no average investor.
His brother, David Baszucki, is the founder and CEO of Roblox.
Gregory has served on the company’s board since February 2008. He is also an experienced entrepreneur and the co-founder of Founder Partners, a private partnership that builds and invests in software companies.
He had proximity, experience, and strong relationships.
Most importantly, he had access.
That is not an accusation. There is nothing inherently wrong with a founder, employee, director, or early backer owning shares in a company they helped build.
It is simply a description of how the system used to work.
In my early years in Silicon Valley, I learned the rules very quickly.
There were generally three ways to get into these deals:
- You could already be wealthy enough to receive an invitation.
- You could work inside the Silicon Valley ecosystem.
- Or you could be connected to someone important enough to bring you into the room.
If none of those descriptions applied to you, you waited – for the company to become famous, for investment bankers to prepare an offering, for a ticker to appear in your brokerage account.
And while you waited, insiders accumulated shares at valuations the public might never see again.
That was the velvet rope.
Gregory Baszucki was standing on the other side of it.
The Account Was the Wrapper. Access Was the Engine.
Washington is focused on whether one person should be permitted to shelter $68 million inside a retirement account.
I am focused on why the asset capable of creating that fortune was offered to a tiny circle of insiders in the first place.
They are trying to lower the ceiling.
I want to move the velvet rope.
How Regulation Crowdfunding Opened Part of the Private Market
For decades, everyday investors were told that this was simply the natural order of things: Private deals were for venture capitalists. Public stocks were for everybody else.
You could buy the chipmaker, the bank financing the deal, or the giant corporation that might eventually acquire the young company.
But you could not own the young company itself.
At least, not until most of its identity – and potentially much of its value – had already been established.
That is no longer universally true.
Certain regulatory pathways now allow eligible companies to offer securities to non-accredited investors through SEC-registered online intermediaries.
Under Regulation Crowdfunding, for example, an eligible company can raise up to $5 million during a 12-month period. Non-accredited investors are permitted to participate, subject to limits based on their income and net worth. The transaction must occur through a registered broker-dealer or funding portal.
Many of the most desirable deals remain tightly restricted.
But the old absolute – ordinary investors cannot participate at all – is beginning to break down.
And for the first time, certain individual investors can examine opportunities that historically would have remained entirely behind the velvet rope, giving more people a legitimate opportunity to reach the starting line.
Access Is Only the Starting Point
I have spent years working in and around Silicon Valley, working alongside some of the biggest names in venture capital.
And I have watched the same story play out again and again.
A small group enters early. The company grows outside the public market. Its valuation climbs.
Years later, everybody else is introduced to the company as though the opening bell marked the beginning of its story.
Then the media publishes profiles about the astonishing fortunes created by the people who were there first.
I do not want to stand on the other side of the velvet rope, pointing into the room and explaining what you missed.
I want to move the rope.
The goal is to give individual investors access to a category of opportunity – and a disciplined way of evaluating it – that was historically reserved for the wealthy and well-connected.
That means examining the founders.
Testing whether the product solves a genuine problem.
Looking for evidence that customers are willing to pay.
Understanding the valuation and terms.
Estimating how much additional capital the company will require.
Studying dilution, competition, liquidity, and every credible reason the investment could fail.
Getting through the door is not enough.
You have to understand what is waiting on the other side.
One Pre-IPO Winner Can Change a Portfolio – and Also Go to Zero
Gregory Baszucki’s story demonstrates the strange mathematics of early ownership.
A single exceptional company can come to dominate an entire portfolio.
You do not need 100 Roblox-sized outcomes.
It only takes one.
But don’t mistake that phrase for a promise.
A single failed investment can also fall to zero.
Companies raising money through crowdfunding are often young, speculative, and unproven. Their securities may be difficult or impossible to resell, and Regulation Crowdfunding securities generally cannot be resold for one year. Non-accredited investors are also subject to annual investment limits.
That is why access alone is not the edge.
Scarcity is not analysis. And the participation of wealthy investors is not proof that an opportunity will succeed.
The real edge is combining access with a repeatable filter.
That is what I will show you.
Off-Market Investment Windows Can Close Fast
There is one more important difference between these assets and ordinary stocks.
A public stock will generally still be available tomorrow. Its price may change, but the ticker remains on your brokerage screen.
Off-market deals do not necessarily work that way.
They can have a defined maximum offering amount and a stated closing date. They can reach capacity – sometimes much sooner than you would expect. And once the available allocation has been filled, the door closes.
The specific deal I will reveal at The 2026 AI Megadeal Event on Thursday, July 30, at 1 p.m. ET is expected to close within a matter of weeks. It could fill even sooner.
You will not buy it through a traditional brokerage account, and there are no market hours to wait for. But there is a real investment window – and it will not remain open indefinitely.
So be sure to tune in to The 2026 AI Megadeal Event, where I will share everything I’ve learned about:
- What these off-market assets are and how they work
- How certain deals have become available to non-accredited investors – and which rules still apply
- Why the current flood of AI capital could create an unusual 12-to-24-month window
- How I personally evaluate a company before putting my own money behind it
- One specific off-market deal you can review immediately, completely free
Washington can continue debating whether Gregory Baszucki should be allowed to keep $68 million inside a Roth IRA.
My concern is more fundamental.
I want to make sure the next great company is not automatically reserved for someone’s brother…
Someone’s board member…
Or someone who was already wealthy enough to receive an invitation.
The velvet rope is moving.
And I intend to hold it open.