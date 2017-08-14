Goodbye ABC! Shonda Rhimes Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of several hit TV shows, is bringing her talents to Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland will be working with Netflix thanks to a multi-year deal. This will have her and the company making new content for the streaming service. Partner Betsy Beers is also moving to NFLX as part of the deal.

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” Rhimes said in a statement. “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for.”

Rhimes notes that shows that she made with ABC will continue to remain there. This includes Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. She also says that Shondaland will continue to support these shows.

Netflix already had a strong relationship with Shonda Rhimes before the new multi-year deal was made. It is the streaming service for Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal in several parts of the world. The service is also the only place to stream How to Get Away with Murder outside of the United States.

Netflix has been adding more original content as it looks to draw users in with engaging stories. However, it also still has deals that have it rotating TV shows and movies every month. You can follow this link to see what’s new on Netflix in August.

NFLX stock was down slightly as of Monday afternoon.

