Overwatch Summer Games Event 2017: 9 Things to Know

The Overwatch Summer Games event 2017 have kicked off.
The event is a special offering from the popular game called Lúcioball game mode. Here are nine things you should know about it:
- The Overwatch Summer Games event kick off Aug. 8 and last through Aug. 29.
- The limited-time event includes a new stadium in Sydney, along with its Rio location.
- You can play a variety of Olympic games with Overwatch characters, including soccer, basketball, track and field and more.
- The rules have changed slightly as you can no longer “boop” enemies with Lúcio’s Soundwave attack.
- His ultimate ability has also changed as it no longer pulls the ball towards the player, and instead increases the character’s speed and the speed of his “boop.”
- There’s a number of new summer skins available including Mercy as the greek goddess Nike carrying a torch, Reaper as a BMX bandit, Widowmaker wearing a bikini in the beach, norkeling Sombra, cricket Junkrat and lifeguard McCree.
- The Overwatch Summer Games event will also give you the option of buying the skins and cosmetics from last year’s games at a reduced price.
- There will also be a new competitive ranked mode for Lúcioball.
- The event is available on multiple platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
Check out a preview of the event with an intro, featuring several characters and some of the games you can look forward to:
Enjoy!