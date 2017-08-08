Overwatch Summer Games Event 2017: 9 Things to Know

The Overwatch Summer Games event 2017 have kicked off.

The event is a special offering from the popular game called Lúcioball game mode. Here are nine things you should know about it:

The Overwatch Summer Games event kick off Aug. 8 and last through Aug. 29.

The limited-time event includes a new stadium in Sydney, along with its Rio location.

You can play a variety of Olympic games with Overwatch characters, including soccer, basketball, track and field and more.

The rules have changed slightly as you can no longer “boop” enemies with Lúcio’s Soundwave attack.

His ultimate ability has also changed as it no longer pulls the ball towards the player, and instead increases the character’s speed and the speed of his “boop.”

There’s a number of new summer skins available including Mercy as the greek goddess Nike carrying a torch, Reaper as a BMX bandit, Widowmaker wearing a bikini in the beach, norkeling Sombra, cricket Junkrat and lifeguard McCree.

The Overwatch Summer Games event will also give you the option of buying the skins and cosmetics from last year’s games at a reduced price.

There will also be a new competitive ranked mode for Lúcioball.

The event is available on multiple platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Check out a preview of the event with an intro, featuring several characters and some of the games you can look forward to:

Enjoy!