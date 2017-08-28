Target Rolls Out Its Own Line of Cheap Wine

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) announced a new line of cheap wines that you can purchase in its stores.

Source: Shutterstock

The company is advertising the initiative as a series of $5 bottles of “wine that will make any occasion shine.” The selection includes five wine blends that Target claims were crafted with premium, California-grown grapes.

As of Sunday, Sept. 3, you will be able to buy one of these flavors, which include a Chardonnay, featuring lush tropical flavors that goes well with artisanal cheese and freshly-baked bread.

Other flavors include the Pinot Grigio, which also offers tropical fruit flavors along with a vibrant citrus profile, perfect for the summer. The Moscato has delicate aromas with peach and melon flavors that pair well with fresh berries.

The Cabernet Sauvignon offers a deep cherry flavor with hints of oak that you can enjoy with a nice piece of steak. Finally, the red blend includes berry and cherry flavors with a touch of spice.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” says Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots—these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

TGT stock fell 1% Monday.