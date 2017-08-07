Tax-Free Weekend 2017: A State-by-State List

Tax-free weekend 2017 started last weekend, but it will continue throughout the rest of the month and even September.

Source: Shutterstock

The event means that shoppers can buy items without having to pay sales tax. There were 10 states that celebrated the event from Aug. 4-6, including:

Arkansas: Aug. 5-6

Florida: August 4-6

Iowa: Aug. 4-5

Louisiana: Aug. 4-5

Missouri: Aug. 4-6

New Mexico: Aug. 4-6

Ohio: Aug. 4-6

Oklahoma: Aug. 4-6

South Carolina: Aug. 4-6

Virginia: Aug. 4-6

A lot of items are cheaper during these times, including back-to-school items, as well as other goods. There are four states that will celebrate tax-free weekend 2017 in the coming weeks.

One such state is Connecticut, which will have it for an extended period of time, from Aug. 20 through the 26. Maryland will have it from Aug. 13 through 19, while Texas is having it from the 11 through the 13.

Louisiana will actually have a second tax-free weekend this year as it will celebrate it again on Sept. 1-3, applying only to sales of firearms, ammo and hunting supplies as its residents gear up for hunting season.

The state of Massachusetts is also considering having a tax-free weekend, but so far it looks like this will not happen. Gov. Baker was reportedly considering doing it on the weekend of Aug. 19 for the purchase of goods that cost $2,500 or less.

The bill was filed at the Statehouse this past Wednesday, and it is still awaiting approval of state lawmakers, who are on recess that could last until September. So far, it looks like they are against such an idea.