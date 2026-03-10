3 Stocks to Buy During the Hormuz Crisis — and Why

War in Iran has turned the Strait of Hormuz into a global flashpoint — and with it, roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply is now at risk. Most investors are playing it the obvious way. But oil prices are unpredictable, as Monday’s near-30% reversal proved. The real opportunity is in stocks that win no matter where crude goes.
1. What Is the Strait of Hormuz and Why Does It Matter to Investors?
The Strait of Hormuz sits between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula — and war there has shaken global energy markets. The waterway is a critical passage for oil and LNG exports, and when it’s disrupted, the effects don’t stop at crude. They ripple into natural gas, fertilizer, and agricultural markets that most investors aren’t watching.
2. Should I Buy Oil Stocks Now or Did I Miss the Move?
The obvious trade has already proved dangerous. Oil nearly reversed 30% in a single session on Monday — a reminder that trading crude during a geopolitical crisis is closer to a coin flip than an investment.
The producers worth owning are a different kind of bet entirely — ones that stay profitable whether oil is at $85 or $120.
3. Is Devon Energy (DVN) Stock a Buy During the Hormuz Crisis?
Devon is one of America’s largest shale producers and recently merged with Coterra Energy. Its breakeven oil price is low enough that it remains profitable even as crude pulls back — and it can lock in current prices in the futures market regardless of where spot oil goes.
But Devon isn’t purely an oil story. A stranded gas problem in West Texas that hobbled Devon for years is now resolving, with new pipeline capacity coming online that connects its production to LNG export facilities on the Gulf Coast — just as global LNG supply has tightened.
4. Is Equinor (EQNR) Stock a Buy During the Hormuz Crisis?
Equinor is Europe’s largest supplier of piped gas — and it has been here before. When Russian gas supplies dried up after the 2022 Ukraine invasion, Equinor stepped into the vacuum. Shares roughly doubled and dividends grew for four consecutive years.
Qatar has now been forced to curtail LNG production following Iranian missile strikes on its energy infrastructure. European gas prices have already spiked in response. Equinor shares are still trading nearly 20% below their 2022 peak.
5. Should I Buy Mosaic (MOS) Stock During the Hormuz Crisis?
The Gulf isn’t only an energy hub — it’s a major supplier of nitrogen-based fertilizers, and those exports have effectively stopped. The most direct beneficiaries have already moved: CF Industries is up over 40% since January, Nutrien is up 20%.
Mosaic produces potash and phosphate — a different category — which is why it hasn’t moved with them. But rising nitrogen prices are already starting to influence crop planting decisions, and that ripple has implications for Mosaic that Wall Street hasn’t fully caught up to yet.
6. What Are the Risks If the Hormuz Crisis Resolves Quickly?
Oil prices are unpredictable in both directions. But Devon and Equinor’s low breakeven costs mean they remain profitable even if crude pulls back sharply. And the fertilizer market shift behind the Mosaic thesis is a separate dynamic from the oil price entirely.
