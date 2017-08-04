Tesla Inc (TSLA) Goes Back to Original Plan for Model Y

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk surprised many earlier this year when he announced that the upcoming Model Y SUV crossover would be based on a “completely different” architecture. It was a departure from his statement in August 2016 that the Model Y platform would be the same as the mass-market Model 3. During Tesla’s second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Musk told investors that Tesla was going back to the original plan on Model Y platform.

Model Y platform to be similar to Model 3

It means the upcoming SUV will be based on a similar platform as the recently launched Model 3. Developing an entirely new platform would have required a lot of time and resources, both of which are crucial for Tesla right now.

Basing the Model Y on Model 3 platform would help Tesla bring the new vehicle to the market sooner while minimizing the cost of development. Musk told investors that it was his executive team that convinced him to reel back “from the cliffs of insanity.”

The Model Y platform will use a “substantial carry over from Model 3.” As a result, the upcoming crossover will have relatively lower production and technical risks. The Tesla CEO pointed out that SUV is the fastest growing segment of the auto industry. The EV maker can capitalize on the trend by releasing a more affordable all-electric SUV. Tesla already has an SUV in the form of Model X, but most people can’t afford it.

Tesla based the Model X on the same platform as the Model S sedan. Automakers traditionally use a single architecture to assemble different vehicles. It helps them simplify the entire manufacturing process, allowing for cost reduction and more efficiency. Many components designed for the Model 3 could be used in the Model Y. Tesla won’t have to reinvent the wheel every other year.

Model Y could be a couple of years away

Musk’s latest comments indicate that the upcoming Model Y would have similar dimensions and battery configuration as the Model 3. The Model Y is said to have Model X-like falcon-wing doors. According to Autocar, Model Y will be a fully autonomous vehicle consisting of 12 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, a forward-facing radar system, and a supercomputer capable of processing data 40 times faster than previously.

Musk previously said that the Model Y would enter production in late 2019 or 2020. Now that he has confirmed that the vehicle would borrow the architecture from Model 3, we should expect it to arrive well before “late 2019 or 2020.” Elon Musk didn’t update the timeline, though. The Model Y is expected to be priced in the same range as Model 3, meaning it would cater to the masses.

Talking about the new platform (now scrapped) for Model Y, Musk said earlier this year that it would ditch the 12-volt battery architecture used in other vehicles. It would have significantly reduced the wiring required. Less wiring would have led to greater automation in the manufacturing process. Reducing the wiring is still part of the plan, he told investors.

