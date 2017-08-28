Insider Selling: S. Robson Walton Sells $51.8 Million Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Shares

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) saw some insider trading happen late last week.

S. Robson Walton sold shares of WMT stock from the Walton Family Holdings Trust on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 last week. The information was revealed by Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

The first transaction from S. Robson Walton had him selling 646,330 shares of WMT stock for an average price of $80.2025. This brings the total value of that deal to roughly $51.84 million.

Following this first day of selling, S. Robson Walton sold off another 129,628 shares of WMT stock for an average price of $80.4406. The total of this transaction is $10.43 million. After the close of these deals, there are still 106,345,144 shares of WMT stock left in the Walton Family Holdings Trust.

S. Robson Walton still directly owns 3,344,955.8956 shares of WMT stock. He is also a part of Walton Enterprises, LLC, which owns a total of 1,415,891,131 shares of the stock. Walton is a Director at Wal-Mart Stores Inc and has at least a 10% stake in the company, according to the SEC filing.

S. Robson Walton is the oldest son of Helen Walton and Sam Walton. Sam Walton is the founder of Walmart. The company got its start back in 1962 with a small chain of stores. However, it is now the largest retailer in the world.

WMT stock was down slightly as of Monday morning, but is up 12% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.