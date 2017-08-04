Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Shares Skyrocket on Earnings Beat

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) stock took flight on Friday with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s earnings per share of 67 cents for the second quarter of the year was a boon to WTW stock. This came in above its earnings per share of 46 cents from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 51 cents for the quarter.

Revenue of $341.70 million reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. for the second quarter of the year was also a help to WTW stock. The company reported a revenue of $309.80 million in the second quarter of 2016. Analysts were looking for it to report revenue of $334 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. for the second quarter of 2017 was $96.20 million. This is an increase from the weight management company’s operating income of $73.70 million in the same period of the year prior.

During the second quarter of 2017, Weight Watchers International, Inc. reported net income of $45.20 million. This is better than its net income of $30.50 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. also updated its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. It is now expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $1.57 and $1.67. Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

WTW stock was up 26% as of Friday morning and is up 264% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.