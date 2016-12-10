10 Media Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 10 Media stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. Class A (NXST) declines this week from a C to a D. Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. Class A is a television broadcasting company focused exclusively on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations in medium-sized markets in the United States.

AMC Networks Inc. Class A (AMCX) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week's D to a F. AMC Networks Inc. Class A owns and operates cable television' brands delivering content to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally.

This week, Liberty Global Plc Class A's (LBTYA) rating worsens to a F from the company's D rating a week ago. Liberty Global Plc Class A owns interests in broadband, distribution, and content companies operating outside the continental United States, principally in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and free cash flow.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Liberty Global Plc Class C (LBTYK) takes a hit this week. Liberty Global Plc Class C owns interests in broadband, distribution, and content companies operating outside the continental United States, principally in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s (LYV) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week's C. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. produces live concerts and sells tickets to those events over the Internet. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Class A (WWE) slips from a C to a D this week. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Class A is engaged in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events, and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its World Wrestling Entertainment brands. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise.

New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NEWM) earns a F this week, moving down from last week's grade of D. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

News Corporation Class B (NWS) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's D drops to a F. News Corporation Class B is a diversified global media company. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise.

This week, Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) drops from a D to a F rating. Gray Television, Inc. operates as a television broadcast company in the United States. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Class A (CETV) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a C to a D. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Class A is a media and entertainment company, which operates broadcast, content, and new media businesses in central and eastern Europe. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions and earnings momentum.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.