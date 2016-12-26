Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – GOL PXS GOGL SBLK

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ): GOL stock is up 9.26% today.

Pyxis Tankers Cmn ( PXS ): PXS stock is up 8.26% today.

Golden Ocean Gp Cmn ( GOGL ): GOGL stock is up 6.32% today.

Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK ): SBLK stock is up 4.27% today.

Williams Companies ( WMB ): WMB stock is up 4.16% today.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras ( EBR.B ): EBR.B stock is up 3.91% today.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B ( TGS ): TGS stock is up 3.88% today.

Dynegy Inc ( DYN ): DYN stock is up 3.75% today.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ( FENG ): FENG stock is up 3.27% today.

Sky Solar Hold Ads ( SKYS ): SKYS stock is up 3.15% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Sino-Global Shipping ( SINO ): SINO stock is down 7.08% today.

Dryships Inc ( DRYS ): DRYS stock is down 5.97% today.

Top Ships Inc ( TOPS ): TOPS stock is down 5.08% today.

Globus Maritime Limi ( GLBS ): GLBS stock is down 4.95% today.

Diana Containrshp ( DCIX ): DCIX stock is down 4.94% today.

Enersis Chile S.A. American Dep ( ENIC ): ENIC stock is down 4.76% today.

Tidewater Inc ( TDW ): TDW stock is down 4.32% today.

Ntn Buzztime ( NTN ): NTN stock is down 4.3% today.

Gaslog Partners LP ( GLOP ): GLOP stock is down 2.98% today.

Zto Express [Cayman] Inc ( ZTO ): ZTO stock is down 2.63% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.