Arby’s Data Breach: Was Your Credit Card Info Stolen?

An Arby’s data breach has struck the restaurant, putting the information of hundreds of thousands of customers at risk.

The fast-casual chain revealed that it realized in mid-January that the restaurant’s servers had been breached by a hacker. It is unclear what the purpose of the hack was and whether or not the hacker has a malicious intent, but Arby’s can’t rule anything out for now.

The data breach hit the company’s 1,000 corporate restaurants, but the good news is that none of the franchise restaurants operated by third parties were affected. The information that was exposed included credit and debit card information of up to 350,000 people, according to the credit union service PSCU.

A report from cyber-security reporter Brian Krebs noted that PSCU got in touch with various banks after realizing that a breach had struck, putting at risk “large fast food restaurant chain.” The data breach was made available by a malware that entered Arby’s servers and infected its point-of-sales system.

The company has confirmed that it has eliminated the malware that created this mess for the company. Both law enforcement and several computer security firms have been contacted in order to help make those responsible take accountability for the breach, while also helping to ramp up Arby’s security.

Krebs mentioned in its report that it first learned of the data breach two days ago when several banks and credit unions contacted him regarding information about the hack.

