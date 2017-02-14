Playboy Plans to Return Nudity to Its Magazines

Playboy is celebrating Valentine’s Day by bringing back nudity to its magazines.

Playboy has shown off the cover for its March/April issue of the adult magazine and it includes the words “Naked is normal”. The return of nudity to the magazine comes one year after the decision to remove such content.

There’s also another change that is coming with the release of the March/April issue of Playboy. This includes the text “Entertainment for Men” missing from the cover. The magazine says that it isn’t featuring the words anymore due to the current changes to gender roles.

While Playboy will no longer carry the “Entertainment for Men” tagline, the magazine will still focus on content for men. However, the company says it will continue to change to stay relevant with changes in gender roles, reports NPR.

