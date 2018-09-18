Amazon Go: Check-Out Free Grocery Store Opens in Chicago

The newest Amazon Go store is now open in Chicago.

Source: Shutterstock

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) newest store doesn’t bring a typical shopping experience with it. Instead, Amazon Go locations allow customers to walk in, shop, and then leave without having to wait through a checkout lane.

This is possible due to a collection of cameras throughout the store. These cameras are able to track shoppers and determine what items they pick up and put in their carts. They can also determine when a customers puts an item back on the shelf.

When a customer grabs an item at an Amazon Go store and adds it to their cart. That same item is then added to their digital Amazon cart. The store continues to do this as the customer shops. When the customer leaves the location, the store then charges them for the purchase via their Amazon account.

The newest Amazon Go location is open at 113 S Franklin St, Chicago, Ill. The store is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is not open during the weekend. This is the fourth Amazon Go store that the retailer has opened and is the first to be located outside of its home city of Seattle, Wash.

The other three Amazon Go stores are only open in Seattle, Wash. This includes the first of the concept stores, which sits at 2131 7th Ave. Seattle customers can also head over to 920 5th Ave and 300 Boren Ave N to check out the other Go stores in the city.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.