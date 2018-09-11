Tuesday Apple Rumors: Images of 2018 iPhone SIM Trays Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is leaked images of 2018 iPhone components. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

SIM Tray: A collection of images showing off SIM trays for one 2018 iPhone model have leaked, reports MacRumors. The images give users a look at what are allegedly the SIM trays belonging to the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone coming out this year. The SIM trays come in five different colors: blue, brown, red, silver and space gray. These aligns with rumors that have been saying the 6.1-inch iPhone will come in various different colors.

iPhone Xs Max: New rumors are swirling about the iPhone Xs Max ahead of Apple’s Sept. 12 event, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the iPhone Xs Max will come in at 7.34 ounces. This would have it being heavier than the iPhone X that came out last year. It also says that the device will have mismatched holes around the Lightning port. It claims one side will feature four holes and the other will have seven. The iPhone X had six holes on each side of the port.

MacBook Air: A new rumor claims some major changes are coming to the MacBook Air, reports BGR. This rumor claims that Apple will be updating the laptop with some new enhancements. One of these is the inclusion of Touch ID on the device. However, it won’t include the Touch Bar found on the MacBook Pro. This would allow it to introduce new tech in the update while still keeping the cost down.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.