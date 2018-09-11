A middle class calculator has been created to determine whether or not you are part of the middle class in the U.S.

Source: Shutterstock

The Pew Research Center developed the formula, which determined that 52% of adults live in middle-income households, 29% live in lower-income households and 19% live in upper-income households. The calculator has been updated with data from 2016 to determine what income bracket you fall on relative to the town you live in.

The middle class calculator first asks you the state and metropolitan area you live in, your household income before taxes and the number of people who live in your house. Then, you can compare yourself to others in the U.S. with your demographic profile, meaning your education level, age, race or ethnicity and marital status.

Following this step, the middle class calculator will show you what percentage of American adults matching all your attributes are middle income in your area, as well as which are lower income or higher income.

The study found that those in middle-income households, which means an income that is two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income, had incomes that were in the range of $45,200 to $135,600 in 2016, depending on where they lived.

Lower-income households had incomes of less than $45,200, while upper-income households had incomes of more than $135,600, according to the middle class calculator.