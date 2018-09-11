Tesla Retires 2 Car Color Options

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has announced that it is retiring two car color options for customers.

Source: Shutterstock

The announcement was made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). In his Tweet, Musk says that the company will no longer be including Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver as normal colors options.

While that be be bad news for fans of those color options, they will still be available via a special request. However, Musk notes that this will require customers to pay a higher price for a Obsidian Black or Metallic Silver paint job.

The Tesla CEO also responded to one question another Twitter user had about the change. The Twitter users owns a Metallic Silver Model S and was wondering if the removal would affect repair costs. Musk says this won’t be a problem as its service division will continue to stock all color options.

According to Electrek, customers have until Sept 13, 2018 to place an order for an Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver Tesla vehicle. This will still have the two colors costing $1.500. However the price will jump to $2,000 after this date. It also notes that TSLA will only offer the two colors as special options until Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

“In order to increase our production, delivery and service efficiency, we will be removing Metallic Silver and Obsidian Black Metallic as paint options from our online vehicle configurators for Model S, Model X and Model 3,” Tesla said in a email sent out to customers.

