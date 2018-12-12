Wednesday Apple Rumors: New Display May Make 2019 iPhone Thinner

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about a thinner iPhone in 2019. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that AAPL may be able to make its iPhone devices even thinner next year, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company may use a new type of OLED display to accomplish this. The display will reportedly have touch capabilities integrated into it. This would be a change from the current system, which includes the display and a separate touch layer. The report claims that Samsung is behind the new display tech.

Cellular Modem: Rumor has it that Apple is working on its own cellular modem, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that the company is developing its own cellular modem for use in future versions of its smartphone. The rumors say that while this is in the works, it won’t likely show up in devices until 2021. A recent job listing also shows that AAPL is working on its own cellular modem chips.

News Subscription: Recent rumors claim that Apple is preparing to launch its own news subscription service, reports MacRumors. The rumors says that the tech company is planning to launch this service as early as Spring 2019. The service will be based on the Texture digital magazine subscription service. AAPL bought Texture in April and previous reports have claimed it is working on a news subscription service.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.