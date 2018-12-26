Blue Apron stock (NYSE: APRN ) is up more than 6% on Wednesday as the company inked a deal with Weight Watchers (NASDAQ: WTW ) regarding meal kits, helping the latter’s shares also rise on the day.

Source: Shutterstock

Those who want to begin shedding the extra weight they picked up during the busy holiday season will be happy to hear that Blue Apron is rolling out new meal kits that allow you to cook and lose weight in an easy and convenient way. The company’s box service product will exist as part of a partnership with Weight Watchers in 2019.

The two companies will include weekly recipes that are inspired by the Weight Watchers Freestyle program, which is more about eating more fruits and vegetables and less about counting points. You can start buying the Blue Apron meal kits online on December 26 and these can be delivered to your doorstep all throughout 2019.

“Known for creating incredible meal experiences, the Blue Apron culinary team designed the recipes, which emphasize diverse cuisines, high quality ingredients, and unique flavors, in close collaboration with WW nutrition and wellness experts,” the Blue Apron press release read.

“The passion, engagement, and enthusiasm of WW members closely mirrors the attributes of our community of home cooks,” said Brad Dickerson, CEO of Blue Apron.

APRN stock is up about 6.7% on Wednesday following the news, while WTW shares surged close to 3.8%.