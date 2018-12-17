Holidays 2018: Boxing Day Meaning and Traditions

What exactly is the Boxing Day meaning and traditions?

Source: Shutterstock

Well, it’s a bit hard to pin down the exact Boxing Day meaning, but it may be an old holiday of British origin. The holiday typically takes place on the first weekday after Christmas, or just simply on Dec. 26.

The Boxing Day meaning has to do with giving gifts to servants. This includes many employees that worked for lords and other people of higher class. The workers were given Christmas boxes as a way to thank them for their work on Christmas. These were basically Christmas bonuses for their service.

There’s also another theory about the Boxing Day meaning. This theory claims that the origins of the holiday actually have to do with the church. Specifically, it speaks of the alms boxes that were outside of churches during the holiday season.

The idea here is that the church would collect alms in the month leading up to Christmas. Then when Dec. 216 came around, the churches would distribute the money collected from these boxes to the poor. This theory also connects to St. Stephen, who was know for his charity.

If neither of these explanations sound like the Boxing Day meaning you’ve seen floating around online, then you’ve likely been hit by a hoax. The holiday has nothing to do with the need to get rid of extra boxes after Christmas. It also doesn’t involve drunk family members fighting, or returning unwanted gifts to stores.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.