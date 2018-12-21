Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is making waves on Friday as the company will meet with the India Commerce minister in order to discuss local manufacturing and offices. Today we’ll discuss that and other Friday Apple rumors.

Source: Apple

India Expansion: India’s Commerce and Industry minister Suresh Prabhu is reportedly talking to the tech giant in order to iron out the details of bringing more manufacturing to the country. “We are still talking to Apple,” Prabhu told India’s Economic Times. “Negotiations are ongoing. If they agree, we will like them to set up offices in India as well. I am meeting Apple’s top leadership in Davos in early January.” The country is also seeking breaks on customs duties, as well as exemption from local sourcing laws.

iOS Update Bug: The latest version of iOS is 12.1.2 was rushed out by the company and it was supposed to fix a bug. While it did achieve this goal, the update is breaking cell data for users around the world. Some users said that they’re unable to access a number of websites, making it difficult for them to make an appointment at an Apple Store to ameliorate the problem.

Best Buy Sale: The retailer has a one-day sale that applies solely to Apple products, mostly iPhones and Mac computers. The MacBook Pro with a 13-inch screen will be $250 cheaper, the 15-inch version is $800 cheaper and the iPhone XS and XS Max are available starting at $625 (rather than the usual $999).