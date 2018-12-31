What’s new on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the month of January 2019?
There are plenty of films to be excited about every month, with most of them arriving at the video-streaming subscription service at the beginning of the month. We are heading into a new year and the January offerings are no slouches as we’ll get plenty of classics and movies that are as heavy-hitting today as they were when they were first released, including the classic Quentin Tarantino action movie Pulp Fiction, among others.
Here are 28 new Netflix movies that you should keep an eye out for as we head into 2019, which is a year that promises to be very different from 2018 in the world of film and TV streaming (at the very least):
- Across the Universe: PG-13/Drama
- The Addams Family: PG-13/Comedy
- Babel: R/Drama
- Black Hawk Down: R/Drama
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas: PG-13/Drama
- City of God: R/Crime
- The Dark Knight: PG-13/Action
- Definitely, Maybe: PG-13/Comedy
- The Departed: R/Crime
- Happy Feet: PG/Animation
- I Know What You Did Last Summer: R/Horror
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: PG-13/Action
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark: PG/Action
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: PG/Action
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back: R/Comedy
- Jersey Boys: R/Biography
- Mona Lisa Smile: PG-13/Drama
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday: G/Comedy
- The Mummy: PG-13/Action
- Pan’s Labyrinth: R/Drama
- Pulp Fiction: R/Crime
- Swingers: R/Comedy
- Watchmen: R/Action
- xXx: PG-13/Action
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail: PG/Adventure
- Solo: A Star Wars Story: PG-13/Action
- American Gangster: R/Crime
- Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2: PG/Animation
NFLX stock is up about 4.5% on Monday.