Pedialyte for hangovers may sound like a concept that is obvious to college students but the product was originally designed to help sick children hydrate when they’re lacking fluids.

However, the product’s manufacturer Abbott appears to finally be embracing the fact that the low-calorie, high-electrolyte drinks is used by many adults to rehydrate after a night of drinking. The company is doing so by rolling out a new bubbly drink called Sparkling Rush, which comes in powder packs that you can mix with water to create a high-electrolyte beverage.

“If you look at the U.S. retail landscape, you see this tremendous growth in sparkling water,” Chris Calamari, vice president of pediatric nutrition at Abbott, told USA Today as to his reasoning for making the beverage fizzy. “You get the electrolytes you need with that great tasting fizz. It’s a really exciting product.”

Abbott is not explicitly mentioning the word hangover with the new Pedialyte product but it is being advertised for adults “just in time for the holidays,” adding that it is designed to help combat dehydration after “those late nights out with friends.”

A company ad notes that Pedialyte is not a hangover cure in text that is placed below a photo of a man who is hungover and is pouring Pedialyte powder in a glass. “But it can help with the dehydration you may experience after a couple of cocktails,” the ad adds.