Utah Blood-Alcohol Limit to Be Lowered to Nation’s Strictest

The Utah blood-alcohol limit is lowering to become the strictest in the U.S.

This new change to the Utah blood-alcohol limit will have the state lowering it to 0.05. This is below the nation blood-alcohol limit level, which is 0.08. It is also the strictest level in the entire country.

The Utah blood-alcohol limit lowering to 0.05 doesn’t come out of nowhere. This is just the state being the first in the U.S. to follow the National Transportation Safety Board new recommendation to lower it to such. Several other countries around the world have already done so.

The Utah blood-alcohol limit hasn’t officially changed yet, but it won’t be long before drivers will have to start following the new rule. This change will take place on Dec. 30, 2018, reports ABC News.

With the change coming so late in the year, it will be important for Utah residents to closely monitor their drinking when the New Year starts. Celebrations for the event typically involve drinking, but some may want to avoid it altogether with the new Utah blood-alcohol limit going into effect.

It’s also worth noting that anyone found over the Utah blood-alcohol limit that is involved in an accident that results in death will face a stricter charge. This includes an “automobile homicide” charge, which is a third-degree felony.

“We’re not saying people can’t drink. You can certainly access a drink, and you can drink until your eyes bug out if you want,” Utah Gov. Gary Herbert told The Hill. “We’re just saying don’t drive and drink.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.