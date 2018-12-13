VitaminWater No Phone for a Year Contest: How to Enter to Win $100K

There’s a new VitaminWater no phone for a year contest that is promising a massive payout to the winner.

Source: Andy Rubin via Twitter

The VitaminWater no phone for a year contest challenges contestants to go for a full 365 days without using a smartphone. This includes getting rid of their current smartphone, as well as not being able to use another person’s either.

The winner of the contest will take home a grand prize of $100,000. However, they have to first be selected by the company. Users can sign up for the contest by posting a photo to Instagram or Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). The photo needs to include the #nophoneforayear and #contest hashtags and explain what the person will do with their free time away from their phone.

This VitaminWater no phone for a year contest isn’t completely heartless. The healthy drink brand says that those taking part in the challenge are still allowed to keep a simple mobile phone.

VitaminWater says that there are a couple of was for possible contestants to know if a device counts as a smartphone or not. It says that “if texting is a pleasant experience or you can get on the internet, it’s probably a smartphone.”

The VitaminWater no phone for a year contest will also require contestants to prove that they haven’t been using a smartphone. The company says that it will be using a lie detector test on potential winners to determine this.

You can follow this link to learn more about the contest.

