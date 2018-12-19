AGN Stock: Why Allergan Shares Are Sinking Today

AGN stock is taking a beating today on some bad news about the company’s breast implants.

Allergan (NYSE: AGN ) is no longer selling its breast implants in the European market over concerns about breast cancer. The recall announced by the company specifically affects its textured breast implants.

Stopping sales of its textured breast implants in Europe comes after the the company’s CE mark expired. This is a form of regulatory approval for medical devices in Europe. The reason the CE mark wasn’t able to be renewed has to do with Allergan not being able to provide extra data to regulators.

While the news about its breast implants is a blow to AGN stock, women with them don’t need to immediately start worrying about their health. France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products says that it has not found an immediate risk for women that wear the implants, reports TheStreet.com.

“We are committed to strict adherence to all regulatory requirements, to the most rigorous scientific evidence and to the highest industry standards for our products,” Charles Hugh-Jones, Chief Medical Officer for Allergan, told Yahoo Finance.

Allergan notes that it is in disagreement with the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products’ recall of its textured breast implants. However, the company says that it will comply with it.

AGN stock was down 6% as of noon Wednesday and is down 13% since the start of the year.

