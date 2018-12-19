Winnebago Earnings: WGO Stock Soars on Q1 Earnings

The Winnebago earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 was good news for WGO stock.

Winnebago’s (NYSE: WGO ) earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of the year includes earnings per share of 70 cents. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 57 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to WGO stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 64 cents for the quarter.

The most recent Winnebago earnings report also includes net income of $22.16 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $17.96 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the Winnebago earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 came in at $32.63 million. The motor homes manufacturer reported operating income of $31.18 million in the same period of the year prior.

The Winnebago earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of the year also has revenue coming in at $493.65 million. This is up from the company’s revenue of $450.02 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of the previous year. It was also a blessing to WGO stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $486.39 million for the period.

“We are intent on building a larger, more diversified, and more profitable organization; one with a productive, healthy balance sheet and a strategic roadmap that is carefully considered and executed,” Michael Happe, President and CEO of Winnebago, said in a statement.

WGO stock was up 16% as of noon Wednesday, but is down 64% year-to-date.

