Amazon earnings (NASDAQ: AMZN ) were impressive as the company beat the mark across the board, yet AMZN stock took a hit after hours on Thursday on a weaker-than-expected guidance.

The online marketplace said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it brought in revenue of $72.4 billion, marking a 19.7% increase compared to its year-ago quarter. The figure was stronger than the $71.9 billion that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Amazon added that its adjusted earnings for the period tallied up to $6.04 per share, beating the $5.68 per share that Wall Street projected, per Refinitiv. The e-commerce giant also brought in $7.43 billion in revenue through AWS, ahead of the $7.3 billion that analysts guided for, per Refinitiv.

For its fiscal year, the company said it brought in $232.9 billion in revenue, marking the first time it has surpassed the $200 billion mark. Plus, Amazon added that its cash and equivalents total at the end of the year came in at $21 billion, a 51% surge compared to the end of its fiscal 2017.

The company did take a step backwards when reporting its revenue guidance for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, as it sees its sales coming in between $56 billion and $60 billion. This figure is below the $60.8 billion that analysts project, per FactSet.

AMZN stock was down roughly 0.7% after the bell following the company’s quarterly results. Shares had been surging 2.9% during regular trading hours Thursday.